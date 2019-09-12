Arun Vijay on a signing spree

Chennai: Arun Vijay is a busy bee. He is busy with films including Mafia, Boxer, Agni Siragugal among others. The actor has signed one more. He will be working in a crime-thriller to be directed by Haridas fame filmmaker GNR Kumaravelan. The actor will be playing a police officer.

Says Kumaravelan, “We have started shooting the film in Chennai and I am looking forward to a great experience working with an ace actor like Arun Vijay. This film will be a crime-thriller, but would have an exceptional premise from what we have already come across films belonging to this genre. It will have a current crisis as one of the major elements and has been fictionalised accordingly. We have signed Palak Lalwani to play the female lead role.”

Produced by Movie Slides Pvt Ltd, Shabir of Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu fame is composing music and cinematographer Gopi, who earlier worked with Arun Vijay in Thadam is cranking camera with Stunt Silva choreographing action sequences.