CII joins Tata Communications for digital transformation

New Delhi: Industry body CII on Wednesday said it has partnered Tata Communications to set up a ‘Centre for Digital Transformation’ (CDT) that will help companies, especially small and medium enterprises, on using new-age technologies.

As one of the CII Centres of Excellence, CDT aims to help organisations adopt the intelligent cloud to re-invent their productivity and business processes, thereby enhancing their effectiveness and inclusive growth.

“The Centre for Digital Transformation aims to assist Indian industries in their digital journey, so they can capitalise on the growth opportunity and gain a competitive advantage,” said chairman of CII-CDT and chief sales and marketing officer of Tata Communications, Sumeet Walia. The CDT will also host a flagship event in December to showcase among other solutions, a maturity assessment model for enterprises to measure their readiness for digital transformation.

The key focus areas for the CDT include assessment and advisory, advocating the government’s Digital India initiatives, and skilling and re-skilling. “The Centre would focus on skilling the present workforce with next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things, cybersecurity and big data,” said co-chair of CII-CDT and NIIT Vice Chairman and MD, Vijay Thadani. He added that the centre will offer blended programmes and certification courses to help professionals and businesses.