Delhi Court to hear Chidambaram’s plea tomorrow

New Delhi: The Delhi Court will pronounce its order with regard to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s plea tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the court reserved its order on the senior Congress leader’s surrender application after the conclusion of arguments in the INX Media alleged corruption case.

During the arguments in the case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), told Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court that Chidambaram was involved in corrupt practices during his term as union finance minister and received bribes worth crores.

“Chidambaram was involved in corrupt practices and received money in crores,” Mehta told the single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait hearing Chidambaram`s plea seeking bail and challenging judicial custody order given by a trial court in the INX Media case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, on the other hand, asked the court for an urgent hearing on the bail plea. He also requested the court to allow providing Chidambaram home-made food and extra time for family visits in Tihar prison.

However, the bench said that “this case will take some time” and also declined the request for home-made food and extra time for family visits.