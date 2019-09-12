Govt school teacher in Chennai inspires differently-abled students

Chennai: Teachers play a huge role in creating an identity for every individual. News Today had a chat with Nirmala, who works at the Mugalivakkam Government Higher Secondary School and handles differently-abled children.

“I have been teaching these children for the past 12 years, and everyone is a star in their own ways. I do my job with so much love and care, and I want them to be mentally prepared to face the society with courage.”

She is the sole reason for a number of such students to pass their board examinations. “This year, there are 28 differently-abled students from 6th to 12th grade. They are made to sit along with other students and are treated normally. After this, they are given special classes. I once again teach them the lessons and help them prepare for the examinations,” she adds.

All these students are treated equally and get same education like the other normal children. Nirmala further says that several of them have passed public exams with the help of her coaching and are now successfully pursuing their higher education. Some of them are even placed in good jobs.

“There are so many challenges when it comes to teaching special children. We can’t hasten the portions and at the same time have to prepare them for exams. Patience is the key. We have to go into their world and teach them in a way that they can understand the subject. This job is soul-satisfying and seeing my children getting placed in good jobs are my rewards. I will continue to teach more such children and be an inspiration,” she says.

“Our teacher is our pillar of support. She encourages us to do all our work by ourselves and keeps motivating us to study well. She cares immensely for us,” say the students in chorus. A big thumbs up to all the self-less teachers out there!