Hrithik, Tiger Shroff fight in Arctic Circle

Chennai: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have filmed another high-octane sequence for their upcoming movie, War. The two heroes shot on the largest cargo ice-breaker ship that plies in the Arctic Circle. According to a release, “In the sequence, Hrithik and Tiger look to beat each other in a jaw-dropping fight on an ice-breaker ship and that the vessel is 300-feet long and can break through frost that’s about 10-feet deep.”

‘The production crew had to wait for five months before they could get the permission to film on this ship,’the release added. Director Siddharth Anand confirms: “War has been mounted hugely to give audiences a film that’s the biggest in terms of action spectacle. Yes, it took months but we managed to secure the permission to shoot on a massive ice-breaking ship and filmed a visually-stunning action sequence with Hrithik and Tiger. I hope viewers love what we have shot!”