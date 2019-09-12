Jaya’s nephew up in arms against bio-pic

Chennai: Close on the heels of announcement that filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon has come out with a bio-pic reportedly on J Jayalalithaa as a web series, the former Chief Minister’s nephew Deepak Jayakumar has raised his objection.

He said, “I came to know from few media that director Gautham Vasudev Menon is planning to make a web-series about a political icon titled Queen and Ramya Krishnan is playing the lead role. Director Vijay has met me and has narrated me about his project Thalaivi which is a biopic of my aunty. He has also availed permission from me and has taken a No-Objection certificate to start the project. He has assured to portray the real facts in the movie without defaming my aunty in anyways.”

“In this situation, Gautham Vasudev Menon has announced about his new web-series project about a political icon. I am not sure about the political icon whom Gautham Vasudev Menon is mentioning about. I would wish to clear the media that, if any movie or web-series is being pictured about my aunty without our families permission would be dealt very serious. Hope Gautham Vasudev Menon clears who the Queen he is meaning about.”