Woman dies during abortion, lover disposes body in Parigi forest

Bengaluru: A probe into the charred remains of a girl found in Parigi forest in Telangana has revealed that her boyfriend had allegedly attempted to dispose off her body after she died during an abortion procedure in a private nursing home in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi town.

The 22-year-old woman’s body was traced to the forest near Zaheerabad town in Medak district in neighbouring Telangana, police said on Thursday. She hailed from Brahmapur in Kalaburagi.

During investigation, it was found that she had fallen in love with Ravi Kumar (26), son of a retired police officer, and developed an intimate relationship, they said. As she got pregnant, Kumar took her to a nursinghome on 3 September posing as her husband.

They wished to abort the child, but she died during the operation in the hospital, they added. Shaken with the death, Kumar took her body in the car for final rites and drove towards Telangana. For nearly 24 hours, Kumar carried the body in the car and took it to the forest near Parigi where he dumped the remains and tried to dispose it off on 4 September by setting it on fire, police said.

Following the disappearance of the girl, the family members searched her for three days and on 6 September they lodged a missing complaint with the police. Subsequently, the investigation began. “Since the incident happened in Telangana, we are waiting for the case to be transferred here to initiate further action,” Brahmapur police inspector Srimanth Ilwal told PTI. Kumar has been detained, police said.