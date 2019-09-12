Workshop on explosion box

Chennai: Sugary Gifts, one of the unique explosion box makers in India is conducting a workshop on the 22 September at Nandanam. Explosion box is nothing but paper boxes that have sides that cascade outwards as the lid is removed. Such a fun and innovative way to personalize a birthday gift, an anniversary gift, or even boxes for wedding favors. Simply change the color and theme of the paper or cardstock used to create a box which is perfect for any occasion.

They are conducting four hour beginner level workshop where you will learn the art of crafting explosion boxes with perfection and love in the unique style of Sugary Gifts’ crafts. You’ll also learn multiple techniques that can be used in card-making and scrapbooking. All the materials and tools required will be provided. By the end of this workshop, you will be able to make your own customised explosion box for any occasion. Since this is a do-it-yourself craft, you can customize this exploding box any which way you’d like.