21 SRM students to do internship at Harvard University

Chennai: Twenty one students from SRM Institute of Science and Technology, mostly bio-engineering students, are set to leave for Harvard come January for a six month internship.

They have been invited by the Harvard Medical School after they submitted their profiles and project interests.

SRM students have benefited from Harvard internships in the past years, but this is the first time such a large number of them are bound for this Mecca of bio-scientists, a press release said.

The students will be mentored by Shiladitya Sengupta, Head, Laboratory of Cancer NanoMedicine at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts in the United States. The hospital is a teaching facility of the Harvard Medical School.