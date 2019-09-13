Artemis Collection in NY fashion week

Chennai: Forevermark showcased its exquisite new designs from the Forevermark Artemis Collection in collaboration with celebrated fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra in association with PMJ Jewels, during New York Fashion Week.

Bibhu Mohapatra an expert craftsman who continues to grace the runway with his refined collections, using exquisite fabrics alongside tailoring to create sophisticated yet edgy looks, brings this same expertise to his latest designs for the Artemis Collection in collaboration with Forevermark. “Forevermark and I have a long-standing partnership that is backed with commitment and excellence. I am excited to showcase the new designs from the Forevermark Artemis Collection hand crafted by PMJ Jewels,with my fashion line as each piece of the collection represents a beautiful quality, a characteristic, a trait that encapsulates the true essence of a woman,” said Bibhu Mohapatra.

President of Forevermark India Sachin Jain said, “Forevermark is proud to return to New York Fashion Week with our newest designs from the Forevermark Artemis Collection in collaboration with the talented Bibhu Mohapatra. The latest offering by Bibhu and PMJ Jewels resonates with women of the world as it strikes a perfect balance of modernity and tradition that projects confidence.” These new designs from the exquisite Artemis Collection will be immediately available at Bibhu Mohapatra’s studio in New York and at the PMJ Jewels store in India.