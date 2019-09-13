FTS bazaar in Chennai 22 September

Chennai: Friends of Tribals Society (FTS), a NGO is conducting ‘FTS Bazaar’ – cum carnival at Agarwal Vidyalaya, Vepery, 22 September.

According to a press release, the event is promoted by the Mahila Samithi of FTS to raise funds to carry on the welfare activities of Ekal Vidyalayas. The main motto is to take care of the health of villages through Village Arogya Yojna and self-empowerment programme in the villages launched by FTS.

Currently, they are bringing about a change in life of more than 25 lakh children spread over more than 91,000 villages in India. Out of these, more than 35,000 children in 1,230 villages of Tamilnadu are getting benefited, the release said.

For details, contact FTS Mahila Samithi president Kaajal Agarwal at 98400 27377.