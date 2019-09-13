IIM Calcutta, TalentSprint launch FinTech programme

Chennai: IIM Calcutta in association with TalentSprint had launched an advanced programme in FinTech and financial blockchain in May to cater the rising FinTech market by helping professionals build expertise.

A press release said, the key modules include digital payments, risk management, digital disruptions, financial analytics and financial blockchains.

Speaking about the course, programme director, prof Indranil Bose said, “India has the potential to be a global FinTech capital. The diversity of talent in our first cohort, as well as the insights from reports clearly indicate that even global professionals are looking to India to build their FinTech expertise. We anticipate that the future cohorts will see an even greater mix of domestic and international talent, who learn from and collaborate with each other.”