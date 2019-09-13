Junglee Games hits 25 million users, aims to reach more

Chennai: Skill-gaming platform, Junglee Games, recently announced that it has reached 25 million users milestone and is leading charts in the top skill-based card games in India. According to a press release, the company has doubled its player base in the last six months, from 10 million last year to more than 25 million.

Commenting on the growth of Junglee’s user base, founder and CEO of Junglee Games, Ankush Gera said, “Skill games like rummy and chess have a long history associated with our culture, and these are the games which stem from childhood memories. We are delighted to have a global community of 25 million users and we are set to acquire 10-15 million more players by the end of the financial year.”