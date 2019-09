Junglee Games hits 25 million users, aims to reach more

Chennai: Skill-gaming platform, Junglee Games, recently announced that it has reached 25 million users milestone and is leading charts in the top skill-based card games in India. According to a press release, the company has doubled its player base in the last six months, from 10 million last year to more than 25 million.

Commenting on the growth of Jungleeā€™s user base, founder and CEO of Junglee Games, Ankush Gera said, “Skill games like rummy and chess have a long history associated with our culture, and these are the games which stem from childhood memories. We are delighted to have a global community of 25 million users and we are set to acquire 10-15 million more players by the end of the financial year.”