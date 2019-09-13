KV Anand speaks to NT about ‘Kaappaan’, Mohanlal & movies

Chennai: “Suriya is a sincere and hardworking actor. He always strives to give his best on screen,” says cinematographer-turned-filmmaker K V Anand. Suriya starrer Kaappaan, directed by KV Anand and bankrolled by Lyca Productions, will hit the screens 20 September.

Tipped to be an intense action thriller that revolves around SPG (Special Protection Group) Commandos, the movie also features Mohanlal, Arya, Sayeesha and Boman Irani in key roles. Music is by Harris Jeyaraj.

Speaking about the film, Anand, says, “There is no politics in the film. We have spoken about a few issues that affect our society today. It revolves around a SPG Commando, who saves the life of Prime Minister.”

Excerpts from his interview:

Q: On working with writer Pattukottai Prabhakar for Kaappaan…

A: When I started my career as P C Sreeram’s assistant, I got introduced to Pattukottai Prabhakar and Suba, who are wonderful writers. We are friends for over two decades. I chose to work with Suba for my movies. One fine day, Pattukottai Prabhakar expressed his desire to be part of my film. I told him about my plans to do a film on SPG force. In 2012, we got the story ready. The climax was not ready. Meanwhile I ventured to do Anegan and Maaattraan. All things fell in place later and thus began Kaappaan with Pattukottai Prabhakar.

Q: Why did you want to do a multi-starrer?

A: It wasn’t my decision. The story compelled me to go for a multi-starrer. Mohanlal plays Prime Minister. I was thinking of Amitabh Bachchan for the character, but felt I am too greedy. When I narrated the story to Mohanlal, he readily agreed to do it. Allu Sirish was supposed to be part of the project. Due to visa issues, he couldn’t join us for shoot in London. And we replaced him with Arya, who was was very generous to accept our offer without any hesitation. Boman Irani is a wonder artiste. We wanted an actress who should appear as north Indian girl in the movie and Sayeesha was my automatic choice. There was no ego between the artistes and all gave their best.

Q: Tell us about your rapport with Suriya…

A: It is my third film with Suriya after Ayan and Maattrraan. I was the one who did screen test for him when he made his debut in Nerukku Ner. I have seen him work hard and prove his acting skills working with the likes of Ameer, Bala and Gautham Vasudev Menon. He is a sincere and hardworking actor. He always strives to give his best on screen. He is still the same for me since the Nerukku Ner days.

Q: On reuniting with Harris Jeyaraj…

A: We share a good camaraderie. I love his BGM more than his songs. Today, there are various modes of entertainment for youngsters. To draw them inside theatres, we need someone like Harris Jeyaraj, whose music can do wonders.

Q: In 17 years, you have done just seven films. Why?

A: Quality matters the most. As a creator I am content with what I do. When I was a busy cinematographer and flooded with offers to crank camera, I chose to direct films. I gave up many offers to do Kana Kanden. It was a success for me. Even today, when people say they liked the movie most, I feel contended. As long as people love good films, I would continue to work.

Q: Is filmmaker KV Anand eyeing for National Award?

A: I doubt whether I would get National Award for direction. My only priority is to see my producers make profits. I will not do masala movies. I am for commercial entertainers. A filmmaker should have a strong story which can be padded up with romance, action and comedy.

Q:On the present state of Tamil cinema?

A: I find it healthy and competitive. Movies like Aruvi and Kolamaavu Kokila impressed me a lot. Technology has brought a lot of changes. We need to reach out to the masses in a big way. It is a powerful medium today with plenty of skilled and talented technicians.