Odd-even number scheme back in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi will once again witness the odd-even number scheme in a bid to control pollution for a period of 12 days from 4 to 15 November, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today.

Appealing to the residents of Delhi to help in combating the menace of pollution which assumes alarming proportions during winter, Kejriwal said that Delhi government will also procure and distribute masks to the people.

A total of 12 hotspots in Delhi where pollution is maximum have been identified and special emphasis will be laid on ensuring that the problem is tackled. Sweeping of roads will also be carried out using mechanised means to lessen dust particles in the air. There will be a seven-point agenda to deal with pollution by the burning of stubble. He also said a war room will be set up to deal with pollution in Delhi.

Kejriwal also appealed to Delhi residents to not burst crackers on Deepavali, which is on 27 October, as the resultant chemicals and smoke released leads to breathing problems in several people. A day before Deepavali, which is celebrated as ‘Chhoti Diwali’, there will be laser show and entry for the same will be free.

In the scheme, on 4, 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14 November, cars with even number plates will be allowed to ply on Delhi roads while the ones with odd number plates will operate on alternate days. This is the third time that the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has implemented the odd-even scheme in the national capital. In 2016, the scheme was enforced twice.