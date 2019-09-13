One-way traffic at RBI subway in Chennai

Chennai: Southern Railway has proposed to replace the existing steel girders on the railway tracks over the RBI subway to make it more safe.

To execute the work without any difficulty, the traffic police has made the stretch under RBI subway one-way from tomorrow till the completion of work, a press release said.

There will be no changes in the route of vehicles coming from Kamarajar Salai towards Parrys corner via Rajaji Salai-Secretariat-RBI subway.

Whereas all vehicles coming from Royapuram bridge, Rajaji Salai towards Kamarajar salai will not be allowed towards RBI subway (towards War memorial) instead they will be diverted at Rajaji Salai and Parrys Corner to RBI subway service road-NFS road-R.A Mandram-Muthuswamy Salai-Muthuswamy Point-Muthuswamy Bridge – Wallajah Point-Flagstaff Road-War Memorial-Kamarajar Salai to reach their destinations. Motorists are requested to co-operate in this regard.