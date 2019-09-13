SIT grills former Union Min Chinmayanand

Shahjahanpur: BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand has been quizzed by the SIT for around seven hours in connection with a law student’s allegation that he raped her, his counsel said today. The special investigation team, formed on the orders of the Supreme Court, summoned Chinmayanad to the police lines on Thursday night, his counsel Om Singh said.

Later, he was brought back to his residence Divya Dham in Mumukshu Ashram under heavy security, he said.

The SIT team also inspected the bedroom of the BJP leader at the ashram but since it was very late they sealed the room. They are expected to continue their inspection on Friday, he said.

The postgraduate student has alleged that she was raped and ‘physically exploited’ for a year by the BJP leader, whose organisation runs several colleges. In a letter on the SIT on Wednesday, the woman had alleged that some vital evidence was removed from her hostel room by Chinmayanand’s supporters before it was sealed by the police.

Why is UP police going slow: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the Chinmayanand case, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation’s ‘antics’ have made it clear that it has ‘nothing to do with women’s security’.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand has been accused of sexually exploiting a law student.

“The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, through its antics, has made it clear that it has nothing to do with women’s security,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

She asked why the state police has adopted a ‘lax approach’ in dealing with the case. “After all, why did the complainant girl had to come before the press to seek security? Why is the UP police going slow? Is it because the accused is from the BJP?” the Congress general secretary said. Priyanka Gandhi also tagged a media report on why a rape case is not being registered by the UP police against the BJP leader.