TN govt launches new medicine to treat tuberculosis

Chennai: In Tamilnadu, there are 1,70,722 people affected by tuberculosis, said State Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijayabaskar.

In a bid to conquer the disease, the State government has launched a new medicine with multiple characteristics here yesterday.

Speaking to reporters, the Health Minister said, “We have introduced an oral medicine without using injections. World Health Organisation has planned to eradicate TB by 2030 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a vow to eradicate it by 2025. To achieve the same, the State government has been taking the initiatives.”

He further stated that a patient has to take the medicine for about 24 to 28 months, whereas, now with aid from the Centre, WHO has brought down it to 18 to 20 months.

“The government is distributing the medicine at free of cost which is worth Rs 61,000 per head. Every patient taking TB treatment receives Rs 500 per month. Private hospitals giving TB treatment should immediately notify the government,” he added. As many as 14 vehicles have been deployed to reach different parts of the State to take X-Ray, he said.