Uber holds gender sensitisation workshops for its drivers in Chennai

Chennai: Taxi aggregator Uber has initiated gender sensitisation workshops here for its driver partners aimed to address safety concerns of women customers.

Key focus of the initiative is to educate drivers, coming from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, on courteous behaviour throughout a journey, sensitising them with nuances of gender and its implications.

To put the point across, safety communications team of Uber said the voluntary workshop has film-screening, role plays, presentations on various legislations, gender, patriarchy and basic manners among others.

On an average, 20 driver partners are taking part in every session in Chennai, it said, adding since May the workshops have been conducted twice a day and six days a week across the city.

“The workshop has seen an enthusiastic response from driver partners,” a team member said. Initiated last year in Delhi-NCR by training nearly 7,000 drivers, similar workshops have been conducted by Uber in other cities including Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.