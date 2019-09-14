‘Action’ all the way

Chennai: The teaser of Vishal starrer Action was out on Friday. Directed by Sundar C, it is loaded with unlimited action. The teaser that runs for over one minute features Vishal performing daredevil stunt scenes. He is seen flexing his muscles in foreign land. Tammannah too appears in a few action scenes. After Madha Gaja Raja and Aambala, Sundar C and Vishal are coming together for Action. Sources say that Vishal plays a commando officer, who goes to various countries to unravel a mystery.

National Award winning stunt masters Anbu Ariv have composed action scenes for the movie. Produced in a grand budget by Trident Ravi, the movie was shot in various locales including Azerbaijan, Cappadoci, Istanbul, Krabi Island besides all around the India. Tammannah and Aishwarya Lakshmi play prominent roles.Yogi Babu, Ramki, Chaya Singh are also in the cast. Dudlee cranks camera while music is by Hip Hop Thamizha Adhi. Dialogues are by Badri.