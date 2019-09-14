Amit Shah’s Hindi remarks trigger furore in TN; AIADMK, DMK protest

Chennai: Union Minister Amit Shah’s statement to unify India with Hindi sparked a flutter among Tamilnadu political leaders who immediately objected it. This even led to the trending of the #StopHindiImposition tag in Twitter.

On Hindi Divas today, Amit Shah tweeted, “India is a country of different languages and every language has its own importance but it is very important to have a language which should become the identity of India in the world. If one language can unite the country today, it is the widely spoken Hindi language.”

In another tweet, he added, “Today, on the occasion of Hindi Day, I appeal to all the citizens of the country that we should increase the use of our mother tongue and also use the Hindi language as one language to realise the dreams of Bapu and iron man Sardar Patel. Happy Diwas.”

Immediately responding to the statement, AIADMK spokesperson Vaigaiselvan said though Amit Shah might have said what he felt, it might affect the unity of the country. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has several times said that he has love and affection for Tamil and I hope that he stays true to this words,” he added.

DMK president M K Stalin asked whether it is India or Hindia in a statement. He said the party is ready for saving the integrity of the country.

“We have been continuously waging protest against imposition of Hindi. Today’s remarks made by Amit Shah gave us a jolt, it will affect the unity of the country. We demand that he takes his statement back. Day after tomorrow we will be holding our executive party meeting where we will take up this issue further,” he added.

VCK chief and MP Thirumavalavan said Amit Shah’s statement hints at dictatorship. “Amit Shah is able to make such a statement because they have absolute majority. This will affect the multifaceted nature of the country. If this is allowed this will only have negative impact and will not help in the development of the country by any means,” he said.