Explosion at major Saudi oil facility

Dubai: An explosion and fire has struck a major Saudi Aramco oil processing facility in the kingdom’s east, a Saudi-owned satellite channel reported today, without offering a cause for the blast.

Online videos apparently from Buqyaq, which is near Dammam in the kingdom’s Eastern Province, included the sound of gunfire in the background.

State media in Saudi Arabia did not immediately report on the incident. Requests for comment sent to Aramco and officials in the kingdom were not immediately acknowledged. The Dubai-based satellite channel Al-Arabiya first acknowledged the blaze, citing its own correspondent in the area. The channel said the blaze had been brought under control, without elaborating or offering a cause.