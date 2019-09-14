Gautham Menon in GV Prakash’s next

Chennai: After Sivappu Manjal Pachai, GV Prakash will be playing the lead in a movie to be bankrolled by S N Rajarajan of K Productions. It would be directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, who has earlier worked with Vetri Maaran as assistant director. Gautham Menon will be playing a prominent role in the movie. Vagai Chandrasekar is also in the cast.

In the movie, GV Prakash is paired with Bigil fame Varsha Bollamma, who has also appeared in 96 and Seema Thurai. The music is by GV Prakash himself, and camera is by Vishnu. Says the filmmaker, “The movie is about how a college student handles different situations, diverse and variant. It is a commercial action film laced with emotions and romance.”