Kamal completes Chennai leg of ‘Indian 2’ shoot

Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan completed the shoot for the first schedule of Indian 2 shoot in Chennai. A grand set resembling a jail was set up in a studio here where important scenes were shot. The cast and crew would be going to Rajahmundhry soon.

Produced by Lyca Productions and directed by Shankar, the film has Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Vidyut Jamwal, Delhi Ganesh, and Nedumudi Venu in the cast. Rathnavelu cranks the camera and Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. Indian 2 is scheduled to release in 2021.