Mahima Nambiar: ‘I admire Rajini a lot’

Chennai: “Magamuni is a movie to cherish in my career. All credits to my director Shanthakumar, who showed me in a different light,” says actress Mahima Nambiar. Speaking to News Today, she says, “I am happy that Magamuni is doing well at the box office. I won a lot of appreciation for my performance in the movie.”

Excerpts from her interview

Q: How did Magamuni happened?

A: I was approached by Shanthakumar to be part of the film. I was thrilled for I watched his Mounaguru before. I never knew what the story was untill I shot for the movie. I was surprised to see me on screen delivering a convincing performance.

Q: How was it to dub on your own?

A: I was initially afraid when I started to dub. However Shanthakumar gave the courage to do it. Even during the shoot, he never teaches me how to act. He will brief me my scenes and help me understand emotions better.

Q: On sharing the screen with Arya.

A: He is a wonderful actor. A great human being. He will allow his co-artistes to give their best. Though he is a seasoned performer, he would wait for others in the scene to come good. It was great fun working with him.

Q: What are your forthcoming films?

A: Ayngaran opposite GV Prakash is ready for release. I am shooting for Asuraguru alongside Vikram Prabhu. A couple of projects are also on the pipeline. I am part of a Malayalam movie.

Q: Who is your favourite actor?

A: I like all artistes. But I adore Rajinikanth the most. Among heroines, I love Nayanthara.

Q: What kind of roles that you want to do?

A: I want to do all types of characters. More is merrier for me. People should remember me always as an talented and good actress.