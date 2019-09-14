Pakistan army shows white flag, retrieves bodies of two dead soldiers

Poonch: Pakistani Army today retrieved the bodies of two of its soldiers who were killed by the Indian Army in retaliation to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan on 11 September.

Troops of the Pakistani Army reached the Hazipur sector in Jammu and Kashmir and retrieved their dead personnel after showing a white flag, a symbol denoting truce or surrender.

On Wednesday, Pakistan had resorted to ceasefire violation in Hazipur sector along the Line of Control (LoC). India had retaliated befittingly, resulting in the death of two of Pakistani soldiers.

Refusing to deter from its nefarious antics, Pakistan on Saturday again resorted to ceasefire violation in Balakot and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army posted along the Line of Control (LoC) is giving a befitting reply to Pakistani troops.

On 8 September, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Nowshera and Sunderbani areas of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. That was the fifth ceasefire violation attempt by Pakistani troops in the last 24 hours.