Chennai: TANGEDCO has announced that electricity supply will be suspended in Velacheri Monday, from 9 am to 5 pm for maintenance work.

According to a press release, the power supply will be resumed even before 5 pm if the works are completed.

The power supply will be halted in the following places – V V Koil Street, MG Nagar, Tharamani 100 Feet Road, New Colony, Seethapathy Nagar, Margidass Road and Kogulam Street.