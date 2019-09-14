Probe starts into Olympic sex abuse claims in US

Los Angeles: The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into sexual abuse in US Olympic sports, becoming the latest federal agency to probe failures in the country’s Olympic organizations, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The investigations, which focus mainly on USA gymnastics, stems from the Larry Nassar scandal.

Nassar, the longtime USA gymnastics doctor, has been accused of abuse by more than 350 girls and young women, including Olympic champions Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman and Simone Biles. Nassar was arrested and charged with federal child pornography and state sexual abuse, and is serving an effective life sentence after a guilty plea.