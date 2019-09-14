Realme launches 64MP quad-camera phone

Chennai: Smartphone brand Realme launched a 64MP ultra-high-resolution quad-camera smartphone – realme XT. According to a press release, Realme XT is part of realme’s premium X series.

The brand also announced expansion of its accessory portfolio with realme buds wireless earphones and realme power bank. The quad-camera realme XT features 4-in-1 intelligent pixel binning, f/1.8 large aperture, and 6P lens with superior light-gathering capability for flagship-level photography.

Realme XT will go on sale on 16 September with 4+64GB variant for Rs 15,999, 6+64GB variant for Rs 16,999 and 8+128 GB variant for Rs 18,999. The firm expands its accessories portfolio with realme Buds Wireless earphones starting at Rs 1799 and

new range of realme power banks with 10,000mAh battery starting at Rs 1299, said the release.