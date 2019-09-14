Seva saptah: Amit Shah mops floor at AIIMS

New Delhi: BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah and his party colleagues mopped the floor at the AIIMS and met sanitation workers and children admitted at the hospital as he launched a ‘seva saptah’ (week of service) on Saturday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday 17 September.

Amit Shah said that Modi had dedicated his life to serving the country, especially the poor, so it is only natural that the party should observe his birthday by taking part in various activities aimed at serving the society, be it planting trees, undertaking cleanliness drive or working to make the country single-use plastic free. The exercise will end 20 September.

Amit Shah, who is also the Union Home Minister, called upon BJP workers to reach out to the poor to serve them.

He said wherever the party is in power, its governments will also join the exercise aimed at serving the people.

In a tweet, he also appealed to people to spread the message for water conservation, ridding the country of single-use plastic and cleanliness everywhere.

Amit Shah was joined by the party’s working president J P Nadda and Delhi BJP leaders as he took part in the drive at the India’s premier government hospital. The BJP has been celebrating Modi’s birthday in a similar manner since he became Prime Minister in 2014.