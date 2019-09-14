State funeral for former Zimbabwe leader Mugabe

Harare: Former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe will be given a state funeral today with a dozen African leaders expected to pay tribute to a man lauded as a colonial-era liberation hero.

Mugabe, who died last week in Singapore aged 95, left Zimbabwe torn over the legacy of his 37-year rule marked by brutal repression and economic crisis.

He died almost two years after former army loyalists forced him out in 2017, following a power struggle over what was widely perceived as his bid to have his wife Grace succeed him.