Suryah, Radha Mohan & Yuvan come together

Chennnai: Following the success of Monster, actor S J Suryah will now act in a movie to be directed by Radha Mohan. Interestingly, it would be bankrolled by SJ Suryah himself on behalf of his Angel Studios. Richard M Nathan will be cranking the camera.

The big news is that music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music for the film. Sources say that it would be an action thriller. Shooting will begin this October. Plans are on for its release in February, 2020. Suryah is also working Uyarntha Ullam with Amitabh Bachchan. His films Iravakaalam and Nenjam Marapathillai are lying in cans.