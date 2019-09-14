Two Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Two Naxals, carrying cash rewards on their heads, were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, police said today.

The gunbattle broke out at around 11:30 pm on Friday in a forest near Kutrem village in the Kirandul police station area when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI over phone.

After a brief exchange of fire when the security forces personnel tried to zero in on the ultras, they escaped into the dense forest taking advantage of darkness, he said. During a search of the encounter spot, the bodies of two ultras were found, Pallava said.