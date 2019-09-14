Under-14 cricket tourney to get underway in city

Chennai: Young Talents Cricket Club will conduct Young Talents – XCell1Sports Trophy, an under-14 cricket tournament for inter-academy schools and clubs.

According to a release, the tournament will start on 24 September and will be held on Saturday, Sundays, Quarterly School holidays and Pooja holidays. It will be held at Reddys Cricket Ground, Santhosapuram and KCM Sports Foundation ground, Ponmar .

The tournament will be played on a league cum knockout format and the matches will be held in 30 overs format. It is Sponsored by Xcell1 Sports ‘ Multi Brand Sports Company ‘

For details contact 9940446550