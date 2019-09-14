Vandalur zoo is now member of WAZA

Chennai: Arignar Anna Zoological Park is now recognised as institutional member in WAZA (World Association of Zoos and Aquariums).

According to a press release, the membership will provide a special globe platform to the zoo, to attract the talent and expertise of wildlife from all around the world. The zoo will now have link to IUCN, CITES, CBD, RAMSAR and CMS network.

The zoo has an opportunity to develop new strategies and policies for future development of zoos and aquarium worldwide. It will now take part in special meeting/conference/campaigns organised at international level.

The membership with WAZA will rise the standard of Vandular Zoo to world level. Arignar Anna Zoological Park applied to become a member of WAZA following the approval of the Governing Board (Zoo Authority of Tamilnadu).

The zoo is one of the scientifically managed zoo worldwide. It acts as a model for other Indian zoos in terms of education, animal exchange programme, captive breeding programme for endangered species, the release said.