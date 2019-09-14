Vijayakanth to attend DMDK’s Mupperum Vizha in Tirupur

Chennai: DMDK leader Vijayakanth will attend the Mupperum Vizha – the party’s 15th year anniversary, distribution of welfare schemes and his birthday event – organised by party’s Tirupur district unit at the textile city tomorrow.

The Mupperum Vizha will be chaired by party district secretary K G Muthuvenkatesan and the welcome address will be given by D Parthiban. The party’s founding president Vijayakanth and party treasurer Premalatha will attend the event and distribute the welfare schemes. State and district functionaries are expected to attend the event.

Vijayakanth will reach Tirupur this evening along with the party treasurer and a grand reception has been organised by the district functionaries for the duo in various places.