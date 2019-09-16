Chennai kickboxer to take part in Xwako World Cup Championship in Russia

Chennai: Young R Baashwanthkumar, a resident of Anna Nagar is practising kickboxing at Tamilnadu State Amateur Kickboxing Association in the locality. He has been selected for Xwako World Cup Diamond Kickboxing Championship 2019, that will be held at Anapa, Russia from 24 to 29 September.

Speaking to News Today, Baashwanthkumar said, I joined NCC during my school days and won several certificates. I wanted to join Navy. I was also drawn towards sports specially kickboxing. I informed my desire to my parents. They took me to a coach (Satish) in the neighbourhood. Knowing my interest, he made join Tamilnadu State Amateur Kickboxing Association in Anna Nagar. I have been practising kickboxing for the past three years. I took part in several tournaments. I managed to win gold and silver medals at district-level, State-level, national and international championships. For past two years, I have been practicing well to achieve more in the sport.

He said, I completed my higher studies in Jeya School at Avadi and joined in Sathyabama University where I am doing Bachelors in IT (Information Technology). My father works as a driver in Sathyabama University. I thank my parents and my college for their support.

Ask him his inspiration, Baashwanthkumar, says,  “I like Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali and Mary Kom. I want to meet Mary Kom and listen from her more about her zeal to win.” He also chose to thank Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Ma Foi K Pandiarajan for sponsoring his trip to Delhi to attend a tournament on 21 September. Ask him his next goal, he says, I am working hard to win medal in Xwako World Cup. He can be contacted at 88387 09700.