Chennai kickboxer to take part in Xwako World Cup Championship in Russia

Chennai: Young R Baashwanthkumar, a resident of Anna Nagar is practising kickboxing at Tamilnadu State Amateur Kickboxing Association in the locality. He has been selected for Xwako World Cup Diamond Kickboxing Championship 2019, that will be held at Anapa, Russia from 24 to 29 September.
Speaking to News Today, Baashwanthkumar said, I joined NCC during my school days and won several certificates. I wanted to join Navy. I was also drawn towards sports specially kickboxing. I informed my desire to my parents. They took me to a coach (Satish) in the neighbourhood. Knowing my interest, he made join Tamilnadu State Amateur Kickboxing Association in Anna Nagar. I have been practising kickboxing for the past three years. I took part in several tournaments. I managed to win gold and silver medals at district-level, State-level, national and international championships. For past two years, I have been practicing well to achieve more in the sport.
He said, I completed my higher studies in Jeya School at Avadi and joined in Sathyabama University where I am doing Bachelors in IT (Information Technology). My father works as a driver in Sathyabama University. I thank my parents and my college for their support.
Ask him his inspiration, Baashwanthkumar, says, “I like Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali and Mary Kom. I want to meet Mary Kom and listen from her more about her zeal to win.” He also chose to thank Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Ma Foi K Pandiarajan for sponsoring his trip to Delhi to attend a tournament on 21 September. Ask him his next goal, he says, I am working hard to win medal in Xwako World Cup. He can be contacted at 88387 09700.