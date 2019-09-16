Chennaiite Aishwarya honoured for her service to Cancer survivors

Chennai: Resident of Kottur, N Aishwarya, recently bagged the ‘Good Samaritans Award’, for her meritorious service to Cancer survivors. She received the recognition at the third edition of ‘ALERT Being’ Awards 2019.

According to a press release, this is a unique recognition that celebrates humanity by awarding good samaritans who have contributed to society by saving or preserving lives.

This year these were presented to 15 real-life heroes who have saved or preserved lives. Dr A K Viswanthan, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, M K Narayanan, Former National security Advisor and Former Governor of West Bengal gave away the awards.

Aishwarya is a resident of Perumal Kovil Street, Kottur, near Kotturpuram railway station.