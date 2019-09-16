Classical dancer Niruththasorubi organizes Niruththanjali 2019 in Chennai

Chennai: Bharathanatyam exponent, Niruththasorubi Tharmakulendran completed 50 years of success in Bharathanatyam and to commemorate the milestone, she organized ‘Niruththanjali 2019’ – a Bharathanatyam performance festival portraying her own Tamil composition, performed by eminent young artistes on 10 September (Tuesday) at the Main Hall, Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore.

According to a release, Niruththasorubi Tharmakulendran is a Sri Lankan by birth, and learnt dance in India, who is currently a citizen of Australia. She has written over 100+ Tamil songs, composed and choreographed them to use in Bharathanatyam. Even though living in Melbourne, she had a desire to bring to light her own Tamil compositions, first to Tamilnadu and then all over the world.

Chairman of ABHAI – Association of Bharathanatyam Artistes of India Roja Kannan, along with Bharathanatyam artistes, Shanmuga Sundaram, Binesh Mahadevan, Chinnamanur J Krishna Kumar, N Srikanth and Aswathi Srikanth performed during the event to eight songs composed by Niruthasorubi.

Also on the occasion, Roja Kannan was honoured with Niruththa Kala Acharya Award, and all other artistes were honoured with Niruththa Kala Jothi Award by Niruththanjali Dance Academy, Melbourne. The chief guest for the event was former Professor and Head of Department (Music), Queen Mary’s College, Ritha Rajan, who is an Advisory Board Member in The Madras Music Academy and A Grade Artist of All India Radio. She was the lecturer in music for Niruththa while she was a student of B A Music at Queen Mary’s College.