Editorial: Unfriendly neighbour

The Pakistani Army has resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations this year in which 21 Indians have been killed. This shocking revelation by the Ministry of External Affairs is not acceptable by anyone for any reason. “We have highlighted our concerns at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces, including in support of cross border terrorist infiltration, and targeting of Indian civilians and border posts by them,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

“This year they have resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians died,” he said. India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control and International Border, Kumar said. Indian forces exercise maximum restraint and respond to unprovoked violations and attempts at cross border terrorist infiltration, he said.

Even on Saturday, the Pakistani troops engaged in heavy firing and mortar shelling on the forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in violation of the ceasefire. The firing and mortar shelling from across the border started in Balakote and Mankote areas around 10 am, drawing strong retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said. It’s high time for Pakistan to refrain from such acts, as the global community is watching its each and every activity. Already, the country has been exposed as the global hub of terror. Also, now is the right time for India to retrieve Pakistan occupied Kashmir.