Over 200 students took part in helmet awareness rally in Chennai

Chennai: A bikelathon was organised by the Rotaract Club of Prince Shri Venkateshwara Arts and Science College, during which the importance of wearing helmets was stressed upon.

More than 200 students took part in the event and carried out a rally from Gowrivakkam to Camp Road. The students carried placards about the benefits of wearing helmets. One of them who was dressed up as Yamadharmaraja, created awareness among the motorists who were not wearing helmets.

Similarly, those who were wearing helmets were given Best of Perfect sticker. Federation of Rajakilpakkam Residents Welfare Association secretary Seetharaman and police officials also took part in the event.

Speaking here, Traffic Police Inspector Annand Jothi elaborated about the new traffic fines and also briefed how the police are planning to implement it. He also asked the students to ensure that they wear helmets and follow the traffic rules properly.

Seetharaman, a former police personnel, said that traffic awareness should begin from the youngsters. “Several new bikes are making their way into the market and most of them are aimed at the student fraternity. Those riding should be cautious and make sure that they always wear protective gear, and do not involve in daredevil stunts risking their own lives and also that of fellow commuters. If the student community is ready to be the change, then it becomes the inevitable,” he said.