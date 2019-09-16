Suriya: ‘I have no political interests’

Chennai: “I speak on issues that we come across in our daily life whenever necessary. But I have no political interests,” says actor Suriya. He was speaking at a media meet to announce the release of his next Kaapppaan on 20 September. Directed by K V Anand, the movie has Suriya, Sayeesha, Arya, Mohanlal, Boman Irani, Prem and Samuthirakani in the cast. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, it has music by Harris Jeyaraj.

Suriya said, “The death of a young techie really saddens all of us. I request my fans not to erect huge hoardings or banners during Kaappaan release and instead use the money on educational purposes.” He further said, “I spoke on education system as I felt it was necessary. I interact with over 15,000 students every year. I know from what background they all come from. Fearing few developments may affect them, I spoke out. When you feel something is wrong, you should be bold enough to raise your hands against it.”

On Kaappaan, Suriya said, “I always loved to be part of films that glorifies the struggle of an individual. It speaks about lesser-known people in the society. A thorough entertainer for all.”