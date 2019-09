Chennai: Naada Inbam will present a four-day thematic concert from 16 to 19 September at Raga Sudha Hall, Luz.

According to a release, the concert is organised to celebrate Hindu Goddesses.

In the concert, the compositions on Devi by Swathi Thirunal, Thyagaraja, Shyama Sastri and Muthuswami Dikshitar will be sung by artistes H Rathnaprabha, Akshay Padmanabhan, V Venkata Nagarajan and G Ravikiran added the release.

On all the four days, the concert will begin at 6.15 pm.