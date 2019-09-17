Chennaiites want SWD work completed soon

Chennai: The Storm Water drainage work that started way back this year, has been left incomplete in many areas. This poses a huge threat to commuters at Ramapuram.

Except for the roads at Kothari Nagar, all other major stretches have not been re-laid, and because of this the roads in the locality are pothole-ridden and uneven. “The SWD works were completed at Kannadasan Nagar and Gangai Avenues several some months ago, but the roads have not been fixed after that,” says Keerthana at Ramapuram.

Kandhan of Rayala Nagar says, “Taking kids to the school or even passing through these roads is challenging for us. Children have even fallen into the pits. It is so scary.”

“At Amman Nagar, Kurunji Nagar, Rayala Nagar and a few other localities, the SWD construction works are taking place in a leisurely manner. This needs immediate attention,” requests another resident of Ramapuram.

“I work at Guindy and reside at Arcot Road. To avoid traffic, I usually take the Ramapuram route to reach my house. But the poor road condition and many diverted routes affect commuters like me,” says Madhavan.

According to Senthil, a social activist, a major impediment that is slowing down the progress of SWD work is encroachments in the form of unauthorised buildings near the banks of the Adyar river.