Abhishek’s next titled ‘The Big Bull’

Chennai: Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for his next film directed by Kookie Gulati and the actor has revealed the name of the film as The Big Bull. Abhishek on Tuesday shared the film’s first poster on Twitter and captioned it: “The Big Bull. Now filming.”

The poster reads: Abhishek Bachchan in and as ‘The Big Bull An unreal story.’ Other details related to the film are still under wraps, except that it is produced by Ajay Devgn films. The film marks the reunion of Ajay and Abhishek seven years after Bol Bachchan Bol.