Chennai: Thittam Pottu Thirudara Koottam, a comedy film starring Kayal Chandran in the lead will be out 27 September. The movie also stars Parthiban, Daniel Annie Pope, Satna Titus of Pichaikaran fame and Chaams as the lead, besides Chandran.

The movie is being directed by Sudhar of Naalaya Iyakkunar fame. The plot is about a group of small time thieves, headed by Parthiban with an eye for antiques and what happens when these criminals plan something big. The movie is produced by Raghunathan.