Chitlapakkam association in Chennai holds 28th annual cultural day

Chennai: The 28th annual cultural day of Chitlapakkam Muthulakshmi Nagar Welfare Association, was celebrated on 8 September, during which various events including singing and dancing were conducted. Prizes too were distributed to the winners of various contests held recently.

Association president L Sundararaman, presided over the function, in the presence of vice presidents V L Narasimhan and V Ramajeyam.

Secretary D R Shivakumar in his welcome address, highlighted the continuous efforts taken by the association in reducing garbage on the streets by erection of banners in few places, and how, with the idea given by the Youth Wing members, roadside rain water harvesting project was implemented in as many as 11 places.

He requested the chief guest, Tambaram MLA S R Raja and guest of honour, former MP C Rajendran to ensure improvement in basic needs such as garbage clearance, removal of coconut tree leaves regularly from the stretches, proper street light maintenance and distribution of drinking water at least once in four-five days.

It was also requested to post a full-fledged Executive Officer to Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat instead of additional-charge Executive Officer, as lot of works like lake desilting, cut & cover, are underway.

S R Raja, on his part, appreciated the members and office-bearers of the association, for maintaining unity and togetherness for such a long time. He announced that funds will be allocated from his constituency development fund for re-laying of the floor of the Muthulakshmi Nagar park and to make provision for rain water to flow to the nearby public well.

Rajendran too appreciated the efforts taken by the office bearers, in installing road side rain water harvesting pits.

He announced that he will sponsor for four similar ones.

Vivekanda Education Society joint secretary R Ravindran sponsored the merit award prizes and distributed it, while United India Insurance’s Gomathy Krishnan distributed the sports prizes that were sponsored by the firm.

St. Thomas Mount Panchayat Union former Chairman N C Krishnan, Chitlapakkam Town panchayat former president Mohan, were felicitated by the association. Co-ordination committee of Chitlapakkam associations, convenor, P Viswanathan and many representatives from other groups and members of Chitlapakkam Rising, NGO attended the event.

Early creation of a Corporation by merging Tambaram, Pallavaram Municipalities, including Chitlapakkam, Underground sewage system, extension of Chennai Metro to Tambaram and beyond, were other demands put forth by the association.