Eco Society India organises mass seed planting event in Chennai

Chennai: Eco Society India (ESI), organised a mass palmyra seed planting event at Agaramthen lake area.

Over 50 volunteers from Youth Red Cross wing of Easwari Engineering College, Porur, Cognizant Outreach, participated in the event.

Speaking to this paper, ESI member Darwin Annadurai said, “1,040 palm seeds were planted and 1,000 seed balls were also thrown along the lake bund.”

“The volunteers enjoyed watching the scenic waterbody and had a memorable day. Thanks to our friends at Padappai village near Vandalur for helping us in collecting palm seeds,” he said. The group has been involved in various social services activities including cleaning of Selaiyur lake and drawing awareness paintings.