Eswari Institute of Music celebrates 20th anniversary

Chennai: Eswari Institute of Music celebrated its 20th anniversary recently at Infosys Hall, Sri Ramakrishna Mission School, T Nagar.

A press release said as part of celebrations, a music programme was organised and 60 students of the institute aged from five to over 60 showcased their exceptional skills in vocal, veena, guitar and keyboard.

Songs rendered were from a mixture of classical, devotional, slokas, bhajans and also from old and new Tamil movies. Eswari Institute’s founder director Ujjaiyineeswari proposed vote of thanks.

The institute has now added yoga, drawing, art and craft in its repertoire, the release added. The institute can be reached at 23/11, Vivekanandapuram First Street, West Mambalam (near Ayodhya Mandapam). Mobile: 98403 72616.