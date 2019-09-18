Gangster chasing rival shot at by bank security staff in TN

Sivaganga: One man was injured when the security staff of a nationalised bank opened fire on a gang which barged into the premises to attack a murder accused at nearby Manamadurai today, police said.

Thangamani, wanted in connection with the murder of an AMMK functionary, ran inside the bank as he tried to escape from the four-member armed gang which inflicted cut injuries on him, they said.

The security staff on duty, an ex-serviceman, shot at and injured one of the gang members below the knee using his gun, while the three others escaped. The injured gangster and Thangamani have been hospitalised, police said adding further investigation was on.